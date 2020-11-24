International Emmy 2020: Delhi Crime wins for Best Drama Series

The Netflix series Delhi Crime has won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, held virtually this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show becomes the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy. The news was confirmed by the International Emmy Awards on its official page on Twitter. "The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to 'Delhi Crime' produced by @GoldenKaravan / @skglobalent / @NetflixIndia," tweeted @iemmys, with the tags #India!, #iemmys and #iemmyWIN.

Writer-director Richie Mehta's seven-episode series has Shefali Shah in the central role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and narrates the story of investigation in the aftermath of the heinous Delhi gang-rape of December 2012.

Shefali posted a video on her official Instagram page that shows the award being announced. As soon as the show is declared winner in the Drama Series category, Shefali can be heard reacting with delirious joy. Although we don't see her in the video, she can be heard shrieking "Oh my God!" several times. "OMGGGGGGGGGGGG OMGGGGGGGGGGGG OMGGGGGGGGGGGG," she wrote as the caption to the video.

In his acceptance speech, writer-director Riche Mehta thanked all the producers, the OTT platform Netflix that streams the show, the casting crew and the cast, with a special mention of Shefali Shah, his parents and wife, the Sundance Film Festival, and the Delhi police team headed by "Neeraj Kumar and the amazing Chhaya Sharma" that helped them bring the show alive.

"The project was led by women, it was financed and put together and released by women, this crime was solved by women, this is for the courage of those women and all the women who not only endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but then are tasked with solving the problem," said Mehta.

He paid a special tribute to the victim and her mother. "Finally the fearless and tireless hero of all mothers and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don't think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that," he said.

The fictionalised crime drama series also features Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Avijit Dutt, Gopal Dutt, Jaya Bhattacharya, Denzil Smith and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.

Adil Hussain tweeted his congratulations to the whole team. "Delhi Crime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations!" he wrote, with smiley and fireworks emojis. "OMG .... #delhicrime grabs @iemmys. Congratulations to the whole team," tweeted Rajesh Tailang.

India had also bagged nominations in the Best Actor category (Arjun Mathur, Made in Heaven) and Best Comedy Series (Four More Shots Please). The awards went to actor Billy Barratt for Responsible Child and Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking) respectively.

In other major categories, Glenda Jackson won the Best Actress Award for 'Elizabeth Is Missing'. 'Vertige De La Chute' (Ressaca) from France won the Best Arts Programming award while Responsible Child bagged the Best Mini-Series Award. The awards were hosted by Richard Kind from an empty theatre in New York City, given the coronavirus pandemic.

Best Drama Series: Delhi Crime (India)

Best Comedy Series: Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking) (Brazil)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Actress: Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing (United Kingdom)

Best Actor: Billy Barratt, Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Short-Form Series: #Martyisdead (Czech Republic)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program: 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards and Reina Del Sur - Season 2

Best Telenovela: Orfaos Da Terra (Orphans Of A Nation) (Brazil)

Best Documentary: For Sama (United Kingdom)

Best Arts Programming: Vertige De La Chute (Ressaca) (France)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds (Australia)

