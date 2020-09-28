Shefali Shah on the Emmy nomination for Delhi Crime: I don't know another show that deserves this more

Shefali Shah's earnest and honest portrayal as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Richie Mehta's Netflix original show Delhi Crime was unarguably one of the best performances across streaming platforms last year. Needless to say, the prolific actor won three Best Actor awards for her stupendous performance at the prestigious Jagran Film Festival, iReel Awards and Asian Academy Creative Awards (in Singapore) last year.

Such has been the popularity of the show that it has now bagged a nomination in the Best Drama series category at this year's Emmy Awards 2020. The International Emmy Award is presented by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to the best television programmes produced outside the US. Nominees were announced on Thursday. Delhi Crime has been nominated alongside Charite 2 (Germany), Criminal (UK) and El Jardin de Bronce 2 (Argentina). The award ceremony is slated for November 23 in New York.

From the exasperation of investigating the high-profile Nirbhaya rape case in New Delhi in 2012 to rage against armchair protesters, Shefali Shah as the determined police officer walked away with all the accolades for her brilliant performance.

Shefali Shah informs, "I'm beyond excited. I don't know another show that deserves this more. Delhi Crime and Vartika is one of the best things that happened to me. I am so so proud to be a part of it, irrespective of nominations or awards. Of course, the recognition emphasises what I feel."

Possessing a natural charisma about her, Shefali is one of the finest and most versatile actresses. Her most impactful recent projects include Juice, Once Again and The last Lear which also fetched her a National Award.

