International Men's Day: Tina Ambani raises toast to 'wonderful men' in her life

On the occasion of International Men's Day, business tycoon Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of her husband and sons Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul.

Every year, International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 to raise awareness about the health of men and boys, promote gender equality and focus on the issues they face.

Extending greeting to all the "wonderful men who empower the women in their lives", Tina Ambani shared three pictures to celebrate the men in her life. Sharing the pictures of her husband and her sons, the veteran actress dedicated the post to all the men who "stand as a rock of support for their mothers, sisters, wives, children, family, and friends."

"Blessed to have this empowerment and support in my life: from my father, father-in-law and brother to my husband and sons," Tina wrote as she thanked all the men from her father to her sons on this special day.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 3,000 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "Woow so lovely pic", while a second user wrote, "Strength of Tina Ambani madam". A third user commented, "We wish every day for this beautiful family. God bless you all".

The 63-year-old veteran actress often shares pictures of her family on her social media account. In August 2020, Tina Ambani shared a video of old pictures from her family album.

Shared on World Photography Day, the video was a compilation of throwback photos that included pictures of her husband Anil Ambani, her sons Anmol and Anshul, mother-in-law Kokilaben and her father-in-law and founder of Reliance conglomerate Dhirubhai Ambani.

