Tina Ambani's adorable post on Neetu Kapoor's birthday will melt your heart

Business tycoon Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for actress Neetu Kapoor, who turned 62 today. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Tina Ambani showered love on the actress for being an inspirational person.

"My dear, lovely Neetu. Your strength and resilience in the past months have been so inspirational, your devotion to Chintu so moving, your ability to remain connected with the world so motivational," Ambani said.

Extending birthday wishes to Neetu Kapoor, Tina Ambani wished her peace and serenity on her special day. "Wish you all the love your heart can hold from the people you cherish," Ambani wrote in her post.

The post collected nearly 2,000 likes with several users commenting on the post to wish the 'Kabhie Kabhie' actress on her special day.

One user said, "Super cool...you are an inspiration for the younger generations to come," while another wrote, "Birthday wishes from the heart, may u always keep smiling & cherish Rishi ji beautiful memories close in ur heart Happy Birthday."

