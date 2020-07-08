Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has an adorable birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir joins the celebrations!
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account to wish her mother Neetu Kapoor on her birthday. The Kapoor family celebrated the occasion with Ranbir Kapoor joining in too!
It's Neetu Kapoor's birthday today on July 8 and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account to wish her on this special occasion. She had two posts as her birthday wishes, the first one had the daughter and her mother, and the next one had Ranbir Kapoor too.
Talking about the first Instagram post, Sahni shared a selfie with Neetu Kapoor from her birthday dinner. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Sikandar Kher commented on the picture by saying- "hi ladies !!!" (sic) Ayesha Shroff wrote- "Happy birthday Neetu ji." (sic) This was followed by three hearts.
And in the second Instagram post, she posted a picture with her mother and Ranbir Kapoor and called her mother her Iron Lady. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Coming to Sahni's Instagram stories, she first shared a black-and-white throwback picture with the actress to wish her a happy birthday. Have a look:
And in the second story, she posed for the camera as she prepared to celebrate her birthday:
Neetu Kapoor made her debut as an actor in Hindi Cinema with 1966's Dus Lakh and went on to do films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Doorsa Aadmi, Jaani Dushman, The Burning Train, Do Dooni Chaar, and more recently, Besharam.
Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Latest Picture With Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Shares A Glimpse Of Happy Family
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Born on July 8, 1958, veteran actress Neetu Singh's (Neetu Kapoor) birth name is Harneet Kaur Singh. She was born in a Jatt Sikh family in Delhi and began her acting career as a kid at the age of 8 with the name Baby Sonia. Neetu had shared screen space with her mother Rajee Singh in the film 'Rani Aur Lalpari'.
-
Neetu Singh's family moved to Peddar Road in Mumbai. She studied at the Hill Grange High School. Her father Darshan Singh, however, passed away too soon. Neetu's debut in films was in 1966 with Suraj, starring Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.
-
She went on to star in films such as Dus Lakh, Do Dooni Chaar, Waris, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahaani. But her claim to fame as a child actor was the Mala Sinha-Biswajeet-starrer Do Kaliyaan. The 1968 film saw Neetu in a double role of twins - Ganga and Jamuna - who reunite the estranged parents.
-
The song from Do Kaliyaan, composed by Ravi and Sahir Ludhianvi, Bachche Mann Ke Sachche, is still a hit and gets played especially on Children's Day. It is said that young Rishi aka Chintu Kapoor had bunked school to watch the matinee of Do Kaliyaan.
-
In 1973, 15-year-old Neetu Singh made her debut as the female lead in K. Shankar's Rickshawala opposite Randhir Kapoor. However, the film flopped at the Box Office. Little did she know that a few years down the line, she would be Randhir's sister-in-law.
-
This was followed by a small role in 'Yaadon Ki Baarat' which became a hit. Her sizzling dance number 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil' with Tariq Hussain got her so much attention that she bagged many more lead roles after this.
In Picture: Neetu Kapoor with baby Riddhima
-
On the personal front, a bit difficult to believe but Neetu was said to be only 15 or 16 when she began dating Rishi Kapoor. Apparently, while working for their first film together, Zehrila Insaan, Rishi troubled Neetu a lot. He would spread kajal on her face, after she had completed her make up. Expectedly, Neetu would get irritated, but over time this very prankster stole her heart.
In Picture: Neetu Singh with hubby Rishi Kapoor
-
"I remember I had an argument with my girlfriend at the time and I was very heartbroken. Trying to win her back, I had taken Neetu's help in writing telegrams to my girlfriend while the two of us were shooting for 'Zehreela Insaan'," Rishi Kapoor had said in a statement.
-
Further adding, "As time passed, I began to realise that Neetu is the one for me as I began to miss her when I had gone to Europe for a shoot. Ironically, I sent her a telegram from Europe to Kashmir saying that I was thinking of her."
-
Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor acted with each other in many films in the 70s, and their romance blossomed during this phase. Among their successful films were Khel Khel Mein (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), and Doosra Aadmi (1977).
-
The couple got married on January 22, 1980. Neetu was only 21, then. Their much-publicised engagement became the talk of the town. After her marriage, Neetu Kapoor left films saying it was her personal choice and not because of her marital status.
-
Neetu Kapoor gave birth to her first child - daughter Riddhima on September 15, 1980. Riddhima Kapoor is now a fashion designer and is married to Bharat Sahni, son of Balram Sahni and Indu Sahni. Riddhima has a daughter - Samara Sahni.
-
Neetu Kapoor gave birth to her second child - son Ranbir on September 28, 1982. Well, Ranbir needs no introduction, does he?
-
Neetu Kapoor, who had been working since childhood, admitted that she was happy to retire at 21 as she wanted to take care of the home and her people.
In Picture: Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain, Karan Johar and Neetu Kapoor
-
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor used to stay with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor in Chembur, in the initial days of their married life. Neetu bonded well with her mother-in-law and still recounts those years as the most beautiful ones. Neetu has even said in the past that she loved her mother-in-law more than her mum.
-
Few years after daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir were born, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor moved to their bungalow Krishna at upscale Pali Hill in Bandra. But her bond with her mother-in-law only grew stronger. "She was such a huge influence in my life. I admired her, elegance, wit, generosity, warmth!!! She will always stay in my heart," wrote Neetu Kapoor on Instagram, when Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away in 2018.
In Picture: Neetu Kapoor with Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor
-
Coming back to her professional front, after a hiatus of 26 years, Neetu Kapoor made a comeback to film in 2009. She starred opposite her husband in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Besharam (2013).
-
Her acting won her several awards including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Moreover, in 2011, she won the 'Best Lifetime Jodi' award with her husband Rishi Kapoor.
In Picture: Neetu Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan
-
Neetu Kapoor lost her husband, her companion for over 45 years, Rishi Kapoor this year. He breathed his last on April 29, 2020, after fighting a 2-year-long battle with cancer.
-
The home-loving Neetu Kapoor, who gave up her professional life for her family, keeps sharing family pictures on social media along with positive notes, most of the times urging people to value their loved ones.
-
"Big or small, we all have the battle to fight in our heads. You may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas having nothing and be the happiest. it's all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind and hope for a better tomorrow! Live with gratitude, hope, work hard! Value your loved ones as that's your biggest wealth," she wrote in one of her recent posts on Instagram, that touched hearts of many.
In Picture: Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and grand-daughter Samara Sahani
-
Through her social media posts, Neetu Kapoor shares love, goodness and positivity and that's what her fans love about her.
In Picture: Neetu Singh with 'Rockstar' actress Nargis Fakhri
-
Another inspiring thing, apart from being family-oriented, that can be learned from Neetu Kapoor is her resolve to keep off weight. Above 60, Neetu Kapoor still continues to inspire women to stay fit and fab.
In Picture: Neetu Kapoor with Deepika Padukone
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Neetu Kapoor!
As yesteryear actress Neetu Kapoor turns 62 on July 8, 2020, we present a compilation of interesting pictures from our archives along with interesting facts.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe