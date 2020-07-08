Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has an adorable birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir joins the celebrations!

It's Neetu Kapoor's birthday today on July 8 and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account to wish her on this special occasion. She had two posts as her birthday wishes, the first one had the daughter and her mother, and the next one had Ranbir Kapoor too.

Talking about the first Instagram post, Sahni shared a selfie with Neetu Kapoor from her birthday dinner. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Mom's bday eve dinner âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #dinnerready A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onJul 7, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

Sikandar Kher commented on the picture by saying- "hi ladies !!!" (sic) Ayesha Shroff wrote- "Happy birthday Neetu ji." (sic) This was followed by three hearts.

And in the second Instagram post, she posted a picture with her mother and Ranbir Kapoor and called her mother her Iron Lady. Have a look right here:

Coming to Sahni's Instagram stories, she first shared a black-and-white throwback picture with the actress to wish her a happy birthday. Have a look:

And in the second story, she posed for the camera as she prepared to celebrate her birthday:

Neetu Kapoor made her debut as an actor in Hindi Cinema with 1966's Dus Lakh and went on to do films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Doorsa Aadmi, Jaani Dushman, The Burning Train, Do Dooni Chaar, and more recently, Besharam.

