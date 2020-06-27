Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's latest picture with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu shares a glimpse of happy family

Once again, Riddhima Kapoor has shared a picture from her childhood, which shows happy mother Neetu Kapoor, along with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Dressing in candy cane print, Riddhima looks adorable in this unmissable picture. Riddhima has made it a ritual of sharing some sweet memories from her life and updating the fans about the story and the emotions attached to the picture. Take a look!

Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

For the uninitiated, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has a new member in the Kapoor home — a pet dog named Doodle. The New Delhi-based jewellery designer, who is with mother Neetu after dad Rishi Kapoor passed away in April, called it the 'furry new family member'. The Kapoors' other pet pooch is an English Mastiff.

Rishi Kapoor passed away amid the lockdown period, so, Delhi Police granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call. Ever since then, she has been quite active on Instagram and posting some memories with her father Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukaemia for the past two years. The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. His death comes a day after his 'D-Day' co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer.

Rishi Kapoor, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family where he breathed his last on April 30. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, is currently living with mum Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She is the elder sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. She is married to Delhi-based industrialist Bharat Sahni.

