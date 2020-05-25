'International travellers have to sign quarantine undertaking'

The health ministry on Sunday issued guidelines for international arrivals, saying that before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The guidelines come a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25. While domestic flights will resume from Monday, international flights remain suspended. Before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days – seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health, the guidelines said.

Only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by the receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days, they said. Use of Aarogya Setu application shall be mandatory in such cases, the guidelines said. Dos and don'ts shall be provided along with the ticket to travellers by the agencies concerned, they said.

The health ministry issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app and asking states to ensure thermal screening at departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals. Asymptomatic passengers should be permitted to travel after being asked to self-monitor for 14 days, the ministry said. The guidelines come after the Indian Railways last week issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1.

