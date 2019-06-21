International Yoga Day: For PV Sindhu Yoga is all about mind, body and soul

badminton

The badminton ace took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself on International Yoga Day and captioned it as, "YOGA, A way of connecting your body to the soul. Happy international yoga day #worldyogaday #mindbodysoul"

PV Sindhu (Pic/ PV Sindhu Instagram)

PV Sindhu is known for her fitness and stamina and the secret behind her amazing physical abilities is Yoga.

The badminton ace took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself on International Yoga Day and captioned it as, "YOGA, A way of connecting your body to the soul. Happy international yoga day #worldyogaday #mindbodysoul"

Yoga Day is being celebrated worldwide on June 21, 2019 and various celebrities and politicians have been seen posting their Yoga routines on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some tips to avoid injuries while doing Yoga:

Why is Yoga Injury a Common Occurrence?

A majority of those who are introduced to Yoga are those who are in need of restoration of health- physical, mental and spiritual. We need to understand that learning Yoga has to be under the strict guidance of experts. Also, the training has to be rightly paced. Hurried learning of Yoga can lead to improper learning of techniques, compensations in poses and abnormal stress over various structures in the body.

One should always follow these steps to avoid an injury. Know if Yoga is right for you, find the right teacher, warm up, use props and support, should supplement yoga with strength training.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates