International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani perform yoga
It's International Yoga Day, and the Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to share with the audience, the importance of yoga
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood celebrities wished everyone through videos, wherein, they are performing various forms of yoga. Actresses like Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty have even stressed the importance of doing various asanas and its impact on one's life. On the other hand, Malaika Arora, who swears by power yoga, has collaborated with her yoga guru Sharvesh Shashi on a new venture titled 'DivaYoga' – an exciting and brand new format based yoga studios for women.
Introducing Diva Yoga- a one of kind transformation program for a woman's overall well being. Are you ready to awaken the Diva in you? Find out more - Link in bio @sarvesh_shashi . . . #DivaYoga #BeingaDiva #DivaPower #Divainyou #SoulfulDiva #Mindfulness #Flexibilitydrills #Strengthtraining #Staminabuilding # Coretraining #Divaexperience #Yogatherapy #Yogaeveryday #Yogachallenge #Yogacommunity #Yogagoals #Yogajourney #Yogaholic #Yogainspiration #Internationalyogaday
Kangana Ranaut's team posted her pictures of doing yoga early morning from London's Hyde Park. The fan club posted on the actress' behalf saying, "Kangana Ranaut shows her dedication towards yoga on International Yoga Day 2018 and encourages everyone to adopt yoga as a lifestyle and a way to spiritual awakening (sic)."
Shilpa Shetty posted a video doing Pranayama, breathing exercise, and explained the benefits of following it regularly. This is what she wrote, "Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS, SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS.
This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example. and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit (sic)."
Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS,SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit With gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra #internationalyogaday #yogini #power #shakti #gratitude #startyoga #swasthrahomastraho #benefits #pranayama #breathe #yoga
A few days ago, even Disha Patani was seen performing yoga and asking everyone to resort to this lifestyle to keep one selves calm.
let's get fit & let's free our mind , body & soul. I urge all the youngsters to take time out of your hectic schedule & make time for yourself to keep calm & lighten your mind with Yoga. It's really important inorder to LIVE it up in this fast paced life.This international Yoga week , take part in Big Bazaar #YogaSeHoga challenge & strike your most calming & favorite Yoga pose. Tag @Big.bazaar & use #YogaSeHoga! The best poses will win vouchers. I challenge @subhransu.biswal to take the challenge
Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Practices Yoga On International Yoga Day. Catch Pics
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Disha Patani stuns in white sheer maxi dress on day