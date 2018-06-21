International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani perform yoga

It's International Yoga Day, and the Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to share with the audience, the importance of yoga

Kangana Ranaut performs yoga

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood celebrities wished everyone through videos, wherein, they are performing various forms of yoga. Actresses like Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty have even stressed the importance of doing various asanas and its impact on one's life. On the other hand, Malaika Arora, who swears by power yoga, has collaborated with her yoga guru Sharvesh Shashi on a new venture titled 'DivaYoga' – an exciting and brand new format based yoga studios for women.

Kangana Ranaut's team posted her pictures of doing yoga early morning from London's Hyde Park. The fan club posted on the actress' behalf saying, "Kangana Ranaut shows her dedication towards yoga on International Yoga Day 2018 and encourages everyone to adopt yoga as a lifestyle and a way to spiritual awakening (sic)."

Shilpa Shetty posted a video doing Pranayama, breathing exercise, and explained the benefits of following it regularly. This is what she wrote, "Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS, SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS.

This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example. and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit (sic)."



A few days ago, even Disha Patani was seen performing yoga and asking everyone to resort to this lifestyle to keep one selves calm.

