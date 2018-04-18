Internet and satellite existed since Mahabharata era, claims Tripura CM

The BJP leader said that the European nations and the United States may claim that it is their invention, but it is actually India's technology

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed that internet and satellite are not something new but existed since the Mahabharata era. Speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, Deb said that the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago. "Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," he said.

The BJP leader said that the European nations and the United States may claim that it is their invention, but it is actually India's technology. 'Internet and satellite system had existed in India during lakhs of years ago. The richest culture belongs to our nation and I feel proud of it. Even today in internet and software technology, we are ahead. See Microsoft, it may be a U.S. company but most of its engineers are all from our country,' he added. The Tripura Chief Minister viewed that since the era of the Mahabharata, India was top in technology but somehow in the middle, it got lost.

"But, again today India has regained its position in technology in the world and it can be proved from the fact that a large number of software engineers play a vital role in the US companies," the Chief Minister said. Deb further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big push to digitisation by making it accessible to citizens across the country.

'Our Prime Minister himself is active on social networking sites and he asks the MPs and even the Chief Ministers about their presence on social media. We are lucky enough to have a guardian-like Prime Minister,' he added.

