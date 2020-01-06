Internet is in love with cat trying to cuddle praying monk

A screengrab from the video posted on video by Flash Nophayong Sookphan on Facebook

Bangkok (Thailand): Cat videos are one of the much-loved content on the internet. Viral videos of felines doing mischievous yet adorable acts keep netizens hooked for hours. A similar video, this time involving a Buddhist monk is making rounds on social media.

The video posted by a Facebook user named Flash Nophayong Sookphan shows a cat playfully trying to attract a monk’s attention who is busy in prayers. The cat jumps in the monk’s lap, who tries to gently nudge the feline away, but it roams around his lap, looking for a cosy spot around him.

The user has also shared adorable photos of the cat along with the video.

The video posted on December 31, garnered 6.700 likes and was shared 6,100 times so far. In the comments received for the video, users said that the cat is giving the monk a massage that he is enjoying. One user said that the cat wants to become a monk. Another user said that the cat wants to play with the monk

What do you think of this adorable video?

