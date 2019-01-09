Intruder Alarm System to be installed to enhance security system by Western Railway

national

Intruder Alarm System

The Railway Protection Force and the Western Railway are set to enhance the security system at 18 locations from Mumbai Central to Nandurbar, to stave off rustlers stealing government properties like battery boxes, computers from passenger’s reservation system (PRS) etc just to mint quick money. The device 'Intruder Alarm System' will be installed and kept in an iron-protective cage.



If installed, Mumbai will be the first place in India to use alarm device to safeguard railway properties which are left unmanned at isolated locations across railway tracks. "The vulnerable points have been identified and we will install the 'Intruder Alarm System' at its entrance gate so that if anyone dares to break open the gate, the loud buzzer will immediately start to beep and scare off the anti-social elements along with sending an alert message to the cell phones of RPF officials at nearest outpost," the senior divisional security commissioner, RPF (Western Railway) Anoop Shukla told mid-day.



Another RPF official said such machines are generally installed at the entrance gate of diamond or jewellery shops to safeguard the showrooms during the night. "All you need to do is to insert a SIM card into the Intruder Alarm System and install it to keep your surrounding guarded in your absence. The device is also equipped with a smoke sensor," said the source.



The assistant security commissioner, RPF HQ, (Mumbai Central), S. Rahamatulla said, "At present, the Intruder Alarm System is on testing mode as the device is compatible only with 3G cell phone numbers and our official cell phone numbers are now 4G-enabled after it has been ported to a different service provider."



"We have written a letter to telecommunication department not to retain 18 official numbers to the previous service provider so that we have the best device to safeguard railways properties with the use of technology," he said. Such devices are a compelling requirement of time because, in June 2016, the railways faced 'punctuality loss' after a number of battery boxes from Mahim Electrical Sub-Sectioning station were stolen by thieves. "The cascading effect of this theft affected the network of suburban trains which were brought to a grinding halt causing hardship to thousands of commuters who were stranded," said Rahamatulla. The collective cost of all these devices is Rs 5 lakh.

