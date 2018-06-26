INX Media Case: CBI moves SC, challenges Karti's bail in INX case

The CBI has claimed in its appeal that it was "impermissible in law" for the HC to entertain Karti's bail plea when an application seeking a similar relief was pending before the trial court

Karti Chidambaram at Patiala House Court. File Pic/PTI

The CBI on Monday moved the Supreme Court (SC) challenging a Delhi high court order granting bail to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

The CBI has claimed in its appeal that it was "impermissible in law" for the HC to entertain Karti's bail plea when an application seeking a similar relief was pending before the trial court. The agency has also alleged that the HC had "erroneously" conducted a "detailed examination" of evidence on merits at the stage of bail, which has seriously prejudiced the case of CBI.

"Further, the HC while granting bail failed to exercise its discretion in a judicious manner without ascertaining the nature of accusation, the nature of supporting evidence and the reasonable apprehension of tampering with the evidence in the present case," the CBI said. A single judge bench of the HC had on March 23 granted bail to Karti, who was arrested on February 28 by the CBI, saying the relief should not be refused unless the crime was of the "highest magnitude".

The court had also observed that while there was "incriminating evidence" of a "nexus" between his then company Chess Management Services (P) Ltd and Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Ltd, which had received a payment of `10 lakh for allegedly facilitating the FIPB clearance to INX Media, it was not sufficient to deny bail to Karti as the payment was duly accounted for in the company records and was received by a cheque.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever