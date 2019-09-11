MENU

INX Media Case: Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking regular bail

Updated: Sep 11, 2019, 15:33 IST | ANI

He also challenged the order passed by a Special CBI court on September 5 that sent him to judicial custody till September 19

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram. Pic/PTI

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail, on moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, seeking regular bail in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media case.

According to an ANI report, he also challenged the order passed by a Special CBI court on September 5 that sent him to judicial custody till September 19.

Also Read: INX Media case: CBI to interrogate Indrani Mukerjea today

Chidambaram is been investigated for his involvement in cases registered by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged irregularities found in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.

Last month, he was arrested by the CBI after the Delhi High Court rejected his petition seeking anticipatory bail in the case after which he was sent to CBI custody for interrogation.

The Enforcement Directorate also seeks his custodial interrogation related to money-laundering allegations.

With inputs from ANI

