INX Media case: Court extends Chidambaram's CBI custody till Sept 2

national

Chidambaram, 73, was arrested on August 21 and produced before the court the next day after which he has been in the CBI custody

P Chidambaram. Pic/PTI

A Delhi Court extended by three days the CBI custody of P Chidambaram, arrested in a corruption case arising from the INX Media scam. He will be in the CBI custody till September 2.

The order was passed by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar before whom Chidambaram was produced on expiry of four-day custodial interrogation granted on August 26. He has already been subjected to custodial interrogation by the CBI for eight days since his arrest on August 21, after the Delhi High Court on August 20 dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

Also Read: ED: Money laundering an offence against nation

"Investigation being the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted. Thus, more time is required. In view of the submissions made, the accused is sent to police custody remand till September 2," the judge said while pronouncing the order.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever