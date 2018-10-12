INX Media Case: ED attaches Karti's swanky homes

national

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 54 crore belonging to Karti Chidambaram and his company in the INX Media case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officers said the assets include bank deposits and immovable properties in India, UK and Spain.

The properties include an agricultural land in Kodaikanal worth Rs 25 lakh, Colladia in Ooty (a bungalow valued at Rs 3.75 crore, another bungalow in Kothagiri, Ooty, worth Rs 50 lakh, and land and property in Jorbagh, New Delhi, worth Rs 16 crore. Some property is in the name of his company Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL).

In the overseas seizure, ED has a house, a cottage, a stone barn and land in Surridge Farm, Bathealton, UK, worth Rs 8,67,81,250, and a tennis club and land in the municipality of Gava province, Barcelona, valued at Rs 14,57,62,385.

ED has also seized fixed deposits amounting to Rs 90 lakh in ASCPL's name. As per the probe, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea met then finance minister P Chidambaram for FIPB approval. The latter asked for his son's business interests to be kept in mind. ED identified payments of R3.09 crore by Peter to ASCPL and associated entities controlled by Karti through manipulated debit notes. It was later admitted that debit notes were raised on Karti's directions, to show some transaction that, in fact, never took place.

