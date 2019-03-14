IOC beat PSB in goal-fest to retain Bombay Gold Cup hockey title

other-sports

The victories IOC team with the Bombay Gold Cup Trophy at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium, Churchgate yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

In a battle of experience versus youth, the former held their nerves as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) beat Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) 9-7 via tie-breaker to successfully defend their All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey title at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium in Churchgate yesterday."

In a game which saw fortunes swing like a pendulum, the match ended 5-5 at the end of regulation time. Olympian and former India drag-flicker VR Raghunath helped IOC rally from two goals down to force the equaliser in the final minutes to take the game into the tie-breaker.

He then scored from the penalty spot in the shootout to seal the victory. Following a drab first quarter, Harmanpreet Singh (24th min) opened the scoring through a field goal for PSB in the second quarter. Five minutes later, Jaskaran Singh doubled the lead for the bankers with another field goal.

In the second half, IOC upped the ante as they rallied back to score four goals in five minutes through Affan Yousuf (39th), Nilam Sanjay Xess (41st), Talwinder Singh (43rd) and Mohd Raheel (44th). PSB struck back with goals from Gaganpreet Singh (51st), Jaskaran (56th) to level the scores. Two minutes later, Harmanpreet scored his second goal to make it 5-4 for PSB.

But an experienced IOC came up with the final push and scored through a penalty corner via captain Raghunath to equalise in the last minute of regulation time. Bharat Petroleum's forward Darshan Gawkar, 18, was adjudged the Most Promising Player by the Sports Journalists' Association of Mumbai (SJAM) and was presented a cheque of Rs 10,000 by Olympian MM Somaya and former Indian goalkeeper Mir Ranjan Negi.

Individual awards

. Best goalkeeper: Pankaj Kumar Rajak (Indian Oil);

. Best defender: Pratap Lakra (South Central Railway);

. Best midfielder: Dawinder Walmiki (Bharat Petroleum);

. Best forward: Talwinder Singh (Indian Oil)

