IPL 2018: Parineeti Chopra to skip the opening

After Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra is also giving the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on April 7 a miss. She was shooting non-stop for Namaste England in Patiala and had back-to-back endorsement commitments. Pari did not have time to rehearse for her act. So she preferred to bow out instead of putting up a lacklustre performance. Well, well.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share the same with a picture of her boys Arjun Kapoor and director Vipul Shah. She said, "Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan!!!! Happy shooting NAMASTE ENGLAND with my boyss!!"

Namastey London directed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but also raked high at the box office. After the superhit success of the Akshay-Katrina starrer, Vipul Shah is all set to present the sequel Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London.

It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' has gone on floors with this announcement and is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 7th of December, 2018.

