IPL 2018: Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and Jacqueline Fernandez prep for opening ceremony

Hrithik Roshan rehearses for IPL

Bollywood's dancing heartthrobs Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to sizzle and glide at the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The 11th edition of IPL kick-starts today at the Wankhede Stadium in Churchgate, Mumbai.

Hottie Jacqueline Fernandez, who displayed her dancing skills through her sensational dance number, 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Kick is all set to light up the evening with her dance moves during the ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 6:15 pm. She recently blew our minds with her sizzling dance moves in the 'Ek Do Teen' song remake in Baaghi 2, which is doing a stupendous business at the Box Office.

The others who will rock the stage before the start of Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians match are actors Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhu Deva. Hrithik will do the opening act and it will be a great platform for his fans to see him show his quirky dance moves.

Varun Dhawan returned from his Sui Dhaaga shoot on late Friday evening from Delhi and immediately started rehearsing for his IPL act.

Here are a few images of the stars from their rehearsals:



Varun Dhawan shares a selfie with choreographers, Prabhu Deva and Marzi Pestonji



Hrithik Roshan with his dance group and choreographer Shaimak Davar



Tamannaah Bhatia rehearsing for the grand event

Meanwhile, singer Mika Singh is expected to belt out some of his latest chartbusters.

Earlier, the high-on-energy actor, Ranveer Singh was expected to perform at the IPL 2018 opening ceremony this year. However, he injured his arm and has been walking with a hand sling around. After multiple medical checkups, the doctors strongly advised Ranveer Singh not to perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," the actor's spokesperson had said in a statement.

Well, let's wait for these stars to create their magic at the IPL today.

