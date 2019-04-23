IPL 2019: It's the Mahi way against RCB

ipl-news

While MS Dhoni's decision to do it all by himself in the final overs v RCB raises many eyebrows, CSK coach Fleming refuses to question his skipper's call

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni surveyed the field for the last two overs of CSK's chase of RCB's 161 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night, he knew he had his task cut out. As many as 36 runs were needed from the final two overs and Dhoni had for company Dwayne Bravo, who's also known for his big hitting.

Incredibly enough with 18 needed per over, Dhoni refused simple singles off the first two deliveries sent down by Navdeep Saini. There were no histrionics from Bravo though, he just shrugged and stood his ground. Third ball, a no ball, was slammed for six, but the over still produced only 10, leaving 26 to be got from the final over.

Dhoni had lost the plot or so we thought when Umesh Yadav ran in for the final over, figures of 3-0-23-3 backing him. Mayhem followed with Dhoni hitting him for 4, 6, 6, 2, 6 even as Shardul Thakur looked on.



Stephen Fleming

With two needed off the final ball for a CSK win, a brilliant last ball and an even better direct hit run out by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel gave RCB a last-ball, one-run win but there was no doubting they been given a real scare by one of the game's best-ever finishers.

There were critics aplenty of Dhoni's decision to do all on his own but none of the players or coaches involved in the game thought that way. "MS did what he does best and he gave us all a real scare," was rival skipper Virat Kohli's admiring comments at the end of the tense game.

The best explanation came from CSK coach Stephen Fleming. "I think Dhoni felt he was best-equipped to hit the sixes. Based on his power, he would've looked at it saying 'I need four-five sixes to win the game'.

And as it panned out, it was pretty close. He is so calculated that I would never question the last part of the innings of MS Dhoni. Yes, Bravo's got power, but if MS has got the feeling that he's going to win it this way, then we back him every time," said Fleming.

The final word has to go to Patel, who watched every move of Dhoni from behind the stumps. "Honestly, the game is never over until MS is at the crease," said the wicketkeeper-batsman. It wasn't, ask Yadav about it if you have any doubts.

