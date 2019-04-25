IPL 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman get conflict notice

cricket

The two legends have till April 28 to explain their stand about roles in advisory body and IPL franchises

VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar

The BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer Justice DK Jain has yesterday issued notices to legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman over alleged conflict of interest.

Sanjeev Gupta, a life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, had on April 17 filed official complaints against Tendulkar, Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, alleging conflict of interest as the trio are a part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

They are also involved with their respective franchisees in the Indian Premier League where they are seated in the team dugouts. The ethics officer has not taken Ganguly's complaint on record since proceedings are already underway in the same matter.

Justice Jain's notice read: "Take notice that a complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India under Article 39 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as "conflict of interest" on your part. You may file your written response to the accompanying Complaint, supported by duly executed affidavit, on or before 28th April 2019, with the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI, Mumbai for further proceedings in the matter.

"Take further notice that on your failure to respond to the present notice, the Ethics Officer shall be constrained to proceed in your absence, without giving any further opportunity of filing a response to the Complaint, to you."

mid-day was the first to report (April 20) about a conflict of interest complaint filed against Tendulkar, Laxman and Ganguly.

