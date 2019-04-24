'Virat Kohli will break Sachin sir's records'

cricket

Sudhir Gautam from Bihar and Bangalore-based Sugumar D were at the Mumbai Press Club yesterday to cut a special cake for the retired batting great

Sachin Tendulkar fan Sudhir Gautam. Pic/Suresh Karkera

One adores Sachin Tendulkar, the other Virat Kohli. But they came together on one platform for the senior cricketing great on the eve of his 46th birthday yesterday. Sudhir Gautam from Bihar and Bangalore-based Sugumar D were at the Mumbai Press Club yesterday to cut a special cake for the retired batting great.

Sudhir, the first recipient of the Global Sports Fan award, will be followed by Sugumar, who yesterday was declared the second winner of this award to be presented to him on June 14 at Manchester during the ICC World Cup.

Sudhir will be visiting Tendulkar's home to wish him personally. The emotional chord in him already showed up yesterday. "I cannot express my feelings in words, but I am missing Sachin sir a lot, particularly after November 16, 2013 [Tendulkar's last Test]," Sudhir, 37, told mid-day. He firmly believes in the adage, 'records are meant to be broken.' He stated: "The way Virat Kohli is playing, he will certainly break Sachin sir's records one day."

However, Sugumar, despite being an ardent Kohli and his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore fan, emphasised: "There is only one God in cricket and he is Sachin Tendulkar."

