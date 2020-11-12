IPL 2020: Our bowlers lost it in the powerplay: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said his otherwise outstanding bowlers "lost it in powerplay" after a disastrous start prevented them from posting a challenging total in the final against Mumbai Indians. Losing three early wickets pegged the Capitals back as they could post only a modest 156 for seven. MI skipper Rohit Sharma then led his side to a comfortable win with his magnificent half-century. They raced to 61-1 in the first six overs that set a strong foundation for an easy chase. "It's just the fatigue that crept in may be, bowlers just lost it in the powerplay," a disappointed Iyer said.

DC captain said he does not regret his decision to bat first. After being reduced to 22-3, Iyer (65 off 50) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) stitched 96 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings. "I thought it was very good decision [to bat first]. When you enter the final, it's very important to get off to a good start and that's what we lacked in this game.

Obviously, there was pressure of getting good score in the powerplay. We had already lost three wickets so it was important that we scored runs and also save wickets at the same time," he said.

