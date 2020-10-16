IPL 2020: Won't say I'm satisfied, says Delhi Capitals' Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai-based Delhi Capitals pacer Tushar Deshpande made an impressive IPL debut, taking 2-37 in his team's 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai on Wednesday. But despite contributing to the team's victory, the young fast bowler is not too satisfied with his performance. "It's a great feeling to contribute in a crunch situation and help the team win, but I won't say that I'm satisfied with my performance because I believe, once you are satisfied, your progress stops. I want to be among the wickets more often and win more matches for my team," Deshpande, 25, told mid-day from Dubai on Thursday.

Interestingly, Deshpande did well to make a comeback in his maiden IPL outing. He went for 11 runs in his first over with Ben Stokes hitting him to the fence twice.

However, in his second over, he dismissed the Englishman, who was well set on 41, having him caught by substitute fielder Lalit Yadav at long-on.

Deshpande admitted he was nervous at the start. "It was my first game, so there were some nerves but that's necessary as it gets you going. I have played for India 'A' and bowled to international players before, so I took no pressure. I am a firm believer of following my process and giving it my 100 per cent regardless of the stature of the batsman. I stick to my methods without letting the opponent's reputation affect me. Stokes is a great player and I'm happy to have got the better of him," added Deshpande, the first cricketer from Mumbai's neighbouring region of Kalyan, to feature in the IPL.

Speaking of his performance in the last over of the match against RR hard-hitter Rahul Tewatia, Deshpande said that he just backed his strength. "I was actually very calm, all thanks to [Kagiso] Rabada [the South African pacer gave away just three runs in the 19th over and dismissed Jofra Archer]. That left 22 runs for me to defend, so I was not too worried. I just bowled to my strength and kept it simple."

Dad Uday hails Tushar's determination

Delhi Capitals pacer Tushar Deshpande's father Uday, 56, who was also a fast bowler and represented his employers, United India Insurance, in Mumbai's Times Shield tournament for 25 years, is delighted with his son's IPL debut. “Tushar worked really hard on his bowling during the Coronavirus-forced lockdown. He maintained his fitness levels by working out in the gym, doing yoga and meditation. I think all this has helped him succeed,” Deshpande Sr told mid-day on Thursday. He appreciated his son for staying focussed despite not being picked in the playing XI for DC's previous seven games. “Tushar called me a few days ago and said that he was eagerly waiting for the opportunity to prove himself. In T20s, one day you are a hero and on another, things may be totally different. So, a player's approach to the situation is important and Tushar is a very positive person,” added Deshpande Sr.

