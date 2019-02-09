IPL final on May 12; MCA to add two new teams to its T20 league

cricket

Last month, the BCCI had confirmed that the IPL would stay in India and that it would kick off on March 23

Though there can be no certainty of the smooth conduct of the Indian Premier League in the country simultaneously alongside the general elections till the polling dates are announced, mid-day, has learnt that the BCCI has scheduled the T20 tournament's final on May 12 [Sunday]. Last month, the BCCI had confirmed that the IPL would stay in India and that it would kick off on March 23.

15-day gap mandatory

As per the new constitution of the BCCI, there has to be a 15-day gap after the IPL. This [May 12 final] effectively leaves BCCI with a 20-day window post the IPL, giving India's World Cup-bound players enough recovery time before they travel out to England.

The 50-over World Cup kicks off in England on May 30. India's first match is on June 5 against South Africa. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association's T20 league is set to get bigger this year. An MCA official said that the process to add two more teams will be initiated soon, making it this second season an eight-team affair.

Mumbai T20 auction soon

"Two new teams will be added this year. The decision was taken last year itself by the committee. We will initiate the auction process soon to add the new teams. While one team will be from Kharghar, the other will belong to Palghar," an official told mid-day yesterday. The Mumbai T20 league will be begin after May 15 and is expected to wrap up in 15 days.

