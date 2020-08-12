Search

IPS officer shares rare picture of Indian legend, asks Tweeple to identify

Updated: Aug 12, 2020, 12:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

While sharing the unique #TuesdayBrainTeaser, Kabra said, "Can you identify this Indian legend?"

The picture shared by IPD officer Dipanshu Kabra
IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Tuesday shared a rare picture of one of the pioneers of the Indian business industry. Taking to Twitter, Kabra shared a brain teaser that left many curious and guessing. While sharing the #TuesdayBrainTeaser, the IPS officer asked netizens to guess to identify the legend in the picture.

Here's what IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared:

Kabra said, "Can you identify this Indian legend?" The brain-twister has collected over 1,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Ratan Tata Jii Sir," while another user said, "Legendary HOn .Mr. Ratan Tata Ji. The True Bussiness Man with A Real Heart Of Humanity." A third comment read, "Lives in every Indian's heart. Sri Ratan Tata."

It's business tycoon Ratan Tata. He had shared this rare, throwback picture on January 23. While sharing the picture from his younger days, Ratan Tata wrote, "Here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday."

Here's how tweeple reacted:

