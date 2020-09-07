Iqbal Khan: I'm not on Twitter anymore, people started abusing my family

There have been a lot of celebrities from television and Bollywood they have quit social media over the last few months after being hounded by negativity and relentless abuse. Right from Sonakshi Sinha to Saqib Saleem to Sooraj Pancholi, all bid adieu. And now, the latest actor to do so is actor Iqbal Khan.

Talking about this decision to Hindustan Times in an interview, he said, "I am not on Twitter anymore, I have quit because people started abusing my family. I have an eight-year-old daughter, a wife, I can't handle that. Do the trolls even know me?"

He added, "But if there is something, I always stand for it, irrespective of anything. I have never done anything out of pressure, but there will always be people who will pass their judgement, they feel it's cool to abuse somebody."

Khan even talked about how Bollywood celebrities are often targeted and how they seldom speak up. He said, "Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, who are these people? Are they your Chief Minister? Are they your MPs or MLAs or President? Do they hold any public office, or take a contract from government to make roads? What is it that they have done that people go crazy?"

He also had to say something about all those people who are die-hard fans of Bollywood actors. This is what he had to say, "I wish India became less crazy about Bollywood. He was in the hospital and people told him that. Woh kaun hain? Unhone kaunsa aapse vaada kiya, did he say 'main unemployment hata dunga', or he showed a manifesto like politicans? It's sad. It's just that sentiments are high right now. Luckily, a larger amount of people on social media are nice, but those nasty is also not a small number."

