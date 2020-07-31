Ira Khan displays nine stages of work from home in a quirky Instagram post

Ira Khan has been clearly enjoying her time on Instagram ever since she has made her debut. Her posts and pictures give an insight to how she is in real and there are a lot of instances when her Instagram stories and posts are relatable. And the recent ones seems to be the best.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared as many as nine pictures of herself that channeled her different moods and expressions. What was the reason? You may ask! It was basically a display of the different stages of work from home, which most of the people across the globe are busy with due to the lockdown.

Here are the nine stages according to Khan:

"You start to sprawl.

You get confused.

You get worried.

You start to give up.

You stretch.

You smile.

You pose.

Peace out." (sic)

Have a look at her post right here:

Seeing the picture, a fan-club of Aamir Khan commented- "4th photo: when thinking about something other than work... me :p" (sic) Another one wrote- "For me working while sitting on the ground is so impossible." (sic)

Ira Khan has just shifted to her new abode a s recently, she shared the favourite spot of her house, have a look at the post in case you missed it:

Khan is collaborating with Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah for a project as far as her work front is concerned. And in an interview with IANS, when she was quipped about her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani, she said, "I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it."

She added, "It depends on the kind of person you are. If you feel like being open about it, you should be open about it, and if you don't, then don't. I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything."

