Ira Khan pens a heartfelt note for dad Aamir Khan's late assistant, Amos

Amos, who worked with Aamir Khan for 25 long years as his assistant, passed away yesterday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 60.

Aamir's close friend and Lagaan co-star Karim Hajee told PTI, "Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker." Aamir and wife Kiran Rao attended Amos' funeral held in the city.

Now, in a post shared as her Instagram story, Aamir's daughter Ira has penned a heartfelt note for Amos. She writes, "R.I.P Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saat-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn't think you'd ever not be around." It's clear that the entire family was quite close to Amos and relied on him a whole lot.

Speaking about Amos and the kind of person he was, Hajee further told PTI, "He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him."

