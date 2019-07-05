Ira Khan plans surprise birthday bash for aunt Annu Paul

bollywood

Ira Khan, along with mother, Reena Dutta, had planned a surprise celebration. But Annu, who is Reena's sister and is married to restaurateur Basab Paul, got wind of it.

Ira with mother Reena Dutta. (Right) Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira turned party planner for aunt Annu Paul's 50th birthday bash recently. Ira, along with mother, Reena Dutta, had planned a surprise celebration. But Annu, who is Reena's sister and is married to restaurateur Basab Paul, got wind of it. Guess this is what happens when you hold a bash at one of Basab's restobars in Bandra! Guests had been told to arrive at a particular time before Annu's arrival.

As the plan fizzled out, they were later informed that they could drop in at any time! As long as they could make merry, no one really cared about the timing. Aamir made a fashionably late entry at the bash. Just days ago, he was at the opening of one of Basab's restaurants. The restaurateur is also close to the other Khans (Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira). They are childhood buddies as Basab stays in the same building as Sallu.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are apparently set to join forces again for the latter's passion project, Lal Singh Chaddha. The Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 hit Forrest Gump, we're told, will see Kareena Kapoor Khan play his love interest.

A source says, "The chemistry between the characters must be effortless. Aamir wants Kareena to play the part. She is in London till August, shooting for Angrezi Medium. She will make a pit stop in Mumbai next month for her TV commitments. The final call on the casting will be taken then." Director Advait Chandan's offering goes on floors in October ahead of the shooting of Karan Johar's Takht, also featuring Kapoor.

Apparently, Aamir Khan has turned vegetarian for the movie. Khan reveals, "I play a young man in the movie, so I need to lose 20 kilos. I have already lost three-and-a-half kilos in two weeks under the guidance of Dr Dhurandhar." The dietician tells mid-day, "A diet doesn't only focus on calories, but also caters to other aspects and requirements. For Dangal, he wanted to retain his muscle [mass while losing weight]. But now, he doesn't want to gain muscle for this film. So, the protein intake is different as well." It is this variation in the demand of his characters that had Dhurandhar put Khan on a vegan diet during Dangal, and a vegetarian one now.

