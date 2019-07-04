Gulshan Grover shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

bollywood

Gulshan Grover recently shared a light-hearted moment in this major throwback picture from the 1990s with none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Gulshan Grover, the original 'bad man' of Bollywood, recently shared a light-hearted moment in this major throwback picture from the 1990s with none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Grover has been part of the Indian film industry from the past 39 years. He started his career with the film Hum Paanch and went on to become one of the most iconic villains in the Indian film industry. He became known as the 'bad man' after his iconic role in the blockbuster hit from 1989, Ram Lakhan.

He has also been part of many international films and is well known for his role in The Second Jungle Book, Mowgli and Baloo. Penguin India will soon release Gulshan Grover's biography, 'BAD MAN', written by senior journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are apparently set to join forces again for the latter's passion project, Lal Singh Chaddha. The Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 hit Forrest Gump, we're told, will see Kareena Kapoor Khan play his love interest.

A source says, "The chemistry between the characters must be effortless. Aamir wants Kareena to play the part. She is in London till August, shooting for Angrezi Medium. She will make a pit stop in Mumbai next month for her TV commitments. The final call on the casting will be taken then." Director Advait Chandan's offering goes on floors in October ahead of the shooting of Karan Johar's Takht, also featuring Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in a film down south according to a report in Pinkvilla. SRK will be seen in a cameo in south star Vijay's film, titled Bigil. The film was earlier titled Thalapathy 63.

