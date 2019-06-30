Shah Rukh Khan has hilarious reply to Sachin Tendulkar 'driving lesson' shared on Twitter

bollywood

On June 25, Shah Rukh Khan completed 27 years in Bollywood. The actor took to his Twitter account to share a video of him on a bike, which he rides for a bit and then says a few words for his fans

Bollywood powerhouse Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty replies and eccentric sense of humour, had the most priceless response to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who gave the actor an important driving lesson.

On June 25, SRK completed 27 years in Bollywood. The actor took to his Twitter account to share a video of him on a bike, which he rides for a bit and then says a few words for his fans. Four days later, none other than the God of cricket replied to the actor's tweet in a filmy way. The Master Blaster congratulated SRK on achieving the feat but also gave him an important driving lesson.

"Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend," Sachin tweeted.

SRK proved that he is not just 'the king of romance' but also the 'badshah of wit' who can leave his fans amused like no other star in Bollywood.

SRK responded quickly, "My friend, helmet pehenkar, on drive.. off drive and straight drive karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grandchildren, I got my 'driving' lessons from the great Sachin himself. See you soon over some fish curry. Thank you."

My friend Helmet pehenkar, On Drive..Off drive & Straight drive, karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grand children, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself. See u soon over some fish curry. Thank u. https://t.co/QGG5YaGnu3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 29, 2019

Well, the actor too will agree that wearing a helmet while riding a bike is of utmost importance as it keeps you safe.

In the video, King Khan said, "I have been trying to entertain my fans and many times I have succeeded and many times I have failed. Thank you all for bearing with me."

Over the span of his journey in the film fraternity, he scored unprecedented success with films like 'Darr', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Chak De! India', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Mohabbatein' and many more in which he showcased his range as an actor and every time raised the acting bar.

Over the last few years, the actor was featured in projects like 'Zero' where he played a vertically challenged man. Earlier in May, the actor appeared as the special guest on David Letterman's upcoming season of his Netflix talk show.

After giving a number of outstanding movies and stellar performances, His last film Zero, however, failed to make a mark and tanked at the box office. Also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero managed to grab eyeballs. The star has since then not signed on a film yet and has been missing from action.

On the work front, SRK has lent his voice to the king of the Jungle, Lion Mufasa, in the Hindi version of 'The Lion King'. Aryan Khan has lent his voice for Mufasa's son Simba. This is the first time that the father-son duo has come together for a project.

