Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he hasn't signed a film after Zero

Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film Zero, failed to do well at the box office, is on a sabbatical of sorts. The actor has now explained why he hasn't taken on a film project in recent times

Shah Rukh Khan has given us a number of outstanding movies and stellar performances. His last film Zero, however, failed to make a mark and tanked at the box office. Also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero managed to grab eyeballs. The star has since then not signed on a film yet and has been missing from action.

In a report in Filmfare, SRK revealed why he hasn't signed a film after Zero. He said, "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months."

He further added that this time around, he's just not feeling like taking anything on. SRK said, "My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family."

Recently, on the occasion of Father's Day, the Zero actor had shared a picture of himself and son Aryan donning Indian cricket jerseys. While the actor's t-shirt read 'Mufasa', Aryan's had 'Simba' printed on it. This was their way of announcing that Shah Rukh and Aryan will be lending their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba, respectively, in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming live-action film The Lion King.

SRK has also been shooting for the second season of TED Talks in Mumbai. The first season of TED Talks India: Nayi Soch was a Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to "ideas worth spreading". It featured speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED's signature format of short, powerful talks.

Also, if trade sources are to be believed, Dhoom 4 is on the cards. The makers are keen to have Shah Rukh Khan on board. The star, who is weighing his options after Zero (2018), has yet to take a call. Dhoom (2004) starred John Abraham.

