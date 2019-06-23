Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he hasn't signed a film after Zero
Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film Zero, failed to do well at the box office, is on a sabbatical of sorts. The actor has now explained why he hasn't taken on a film project in recent times
Shah Rukh Khan has given us a number of outstanding movies and stellar performances. His last film Zero, however, failed to make a mark and tanked at the box office. Also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero managed to grab eyeballs. The star has since then not signed on a film yet and has been missing from action.
In a report in Filmfare, SRK revealed why he hasn't signed a film after Zero. He said, "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months."
He further added that this time around, he's just not feeling like taking anything on. SRK said, "My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family."
Recently, on the occasion of Father's Day, the Zero actor had shared a picture of himself and son Aryan donning Indian cricket jerseys. While the actor's t-shirt read 'Mufasa', Aryan's had 'Simba' printed on it. This was their way of announcing that Shah Rukh and Aryan will be lending their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba, respectively, in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming live-action film The Lion King.
SRK has also been shooting for the second season of TED Talks in Mumbai. The first season of TED Talks India: Nayi Soch was a Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to "ideas worth spreading". It featured speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED's signature format of short, powerful talks.
Also, if trade sources are to be believed, Dhoom 4 is on the cards. The makers are keen to have Shah Rukh Khan on board. The star, who is weighing his options after Zero (2018), has yet to take a call. Dhoom (2004) starred John Abraham.
Also read: Shah Rukh Khan terms Suhana, Aryan and AbRam as 'Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice;' see photos
Top Stories of the Day:
- Here's why Ranveer Singh called up his Gully Boy co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi!
- Mammootty's Mamangam is changing the game of movies
- Inside photos: Sushmita Sen shares precious moments from brother Rajeev's wedding
- Giorgia Andriani and Esha Gupta keep it casual for the outing in Bandra
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani promote Kabir Singh in New Delhi
- Watch video: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, this is how she reacted
- Rani Mukerji: I'm picking films that appeal to my heart
- B-town buzz: Alka Yagnik's revelations about AR Rahman; Maniesh Paul's new look
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh earns 20.21 cr; amongst top 5 2019 openers
- 5 Bollywood actors who have recently lent their voice to Hollywood movies
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Shah Rukh Khan along with son AbRam waves out to fans on Eid!