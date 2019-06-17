Shah Rukh Khan pairs up with son Aryan to voice Mufasa and Simba in The Lion King

hollywood

Shah Rukh Khan had shared a picture of himself and Aryan donning Indian cricket jerseys. While the actor's t-shirt read 'Mufasa', Aryan's had 'Simba' printed on it

The Lion King posters

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to voice Mufasa, while son Aryan Khan will voice for Mufasa's son and the lead character, Simba, in the Hindi version of The Lion King. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news on Monday, confirming the same.

He wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... Shah Rukh Khan teams up with son Aryan to do voice over for Disney's #TheLionKing in HINDI... SRK will do voice over for the King of the Jungle, Lion Mufasa, while Aryan will do voice over for Mufasa’s son Simba... 19 July 2019 release."

On the occasion of Father's Day coinciding with the India-Pakistan World Cup match, the Zero actor had shared a picture of himself and Aryan donning Indian cricket jerseys. While the actor's t-shirt read 'Mufasa', Aryan's had 'Simba' printed on it.

The trailer of the film features our favourite characters in new avatars while keeping the essence of the classic alive. The trailer opens with a young Simba and Nala exploring the elephant graveyard, where they encounter a band of hyenas. In the next scene, Mufasa can be seen advising Simba on how he can become a better King in the future. The trailer ends with Timon and Pumbaa merrily singing the classic 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'.

Watch the trailer of The Lion King here:

From the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated film. With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau.

From the director of all time blockbuster The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau's live-action version of The Lion King releases on July 19, 2019, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

