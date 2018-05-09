Iran Nuclear Deal: Obama calls Trump's decision 'serious mistake'

He terminated the US participation in the JCPOA citing that the deal failed to protect America's national security interest. He also underscored that the deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered



Barack Obama. File Pic

Former U.S President Barack Obama said U.S President Donal Trump's decision of withdrawing from the JCPOA or the Iran Nuclear deal is a serious mistake.

"There are few issues more important to the security of the US than the potential spread of nuclear weapons or the potential for even more destructive war in the Middle East. Today's decision to put the JCPOA at risk is a serious mistake," Obama tweeted. President Trump on Tuesday announced the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran nuclear deal.

He terminated the US participation in the JCPOA citing that the deal failed to protect America's national security interest. He also underscored that the deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into. The US President also delivered a message to the long-suffering people of Iran saying "the people of America stand with you."

The Iran nuclear deal was signed between six countries in 2015 - Iran, US, Britain, Germany, Russia, France and China for lifting economic sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limitations to the country's nuclear programme.

