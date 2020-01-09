Iran strikes back, fires more than a dozen missiles at US forces in Iraq

Image from an Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting video shot on Wednesday, allegedly shows rockets launched from Iran on the US military base in Ein-al Asad in Iraq. Pic/AFP

Washington: Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

According to Iranian state TV, the attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike on Friday, which was ordered by President Donald Trump.

Shortly after the missile attacks, Trump tweeted, "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said. Hoffman said around 5:30 pm on January 7, "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq".

'Iran will never have nukes'

Trump on Wednesday said that no Americans were harmed in the attack as he offered to embrace peace along with the Iranian leadership. "No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. As long as I'm President of the US, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," he said. In a direct message to the Iranian leaders and the people, Trump said the United States is "ready to embrace peace with all who seek it".

