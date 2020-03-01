Iranian MP dies after being tested positive for Coronavirus

An Iranian MP died of coronavirus infection amid the sharp rise in the number of deaths and confirmed cases in the country. According to a state-run agency, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago, died on Saturday.

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593. "Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is 43 now. The new confirmed infected cases since yesterday is 205 that makes the total number of confirmed infected people 593," Kianush Jahanpur told state TV.

Iran, which has the highest death toll outside China, has ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday and the government has extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week.

Iceland confirms first case of new coronavirus

Iceland on Friday confirmed the virus had reached the island after a man in his 40s, who had recently returned from a trip to northern Italy, tested positive for COVID-19. The man was placed in isolation at the National University Hospital of Iceland, the Iceland's department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said in a statement.

First novel coronavirus case declared in Mexico

Mexico's health ministry confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, saying a young man had tested positive for it in the capital. "The individual is in stable condition," said Hugo Lopez-Gatell, a senior ministry official. "He has symptoms similar to that of a cold. "The man and five members of his family have been isolated in the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases.

US reports 4th case, minor tested positive

US health officials reported a fourth case of novel coronavirus of unknown origin on Friday, indicating the disease was spreading in the country. The latest case is a boy under 18 in Washington State who tested "presumptive positive," local authorities said without releasing further details. He is currently in home isolation in Snohomish County.

