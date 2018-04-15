Iraq: US strike dangerous for innocent Syrians

According to the Iraqi ministry, the joint strike was a clear indication of a dangerous development in the region and stressed the need of a political solution in Syria

Iraqi authorities have said the joint strike by the US, UK and France forces targeting the Syrian regime's facilities in Damascus and the central province of Homs was very dangerous for the innocent citizens.

"Such action could have dangerous consequences, threatening the security and stability of the region and giving terrorism another opportunity to expand after it was ousted from Iraq," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, Efe news reported.

According to the Iraqi ministry, the joint strike was a clear indication of a dangerous development in the region and stressed the need of a political solution in Syria. The US, France and the UK launched a joint strike on Syria on Saturday in response to last Saturday's alleged chemical attack on Douma.

