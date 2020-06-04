Irfan Pathan: Teams must be careful about injuries, boys out of action for a while

Former India all-rounder and fast bowler Irfan Pathan recently shared his views about how teams will have to ensure their bowlers are in good health once they return to the cricket field post the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Irfan Pathan expresses his views on injury management once the lockdown is lifted, "Injury management is the most important thing. We will have to focus on all the bowlers. In a squad of 15, every team has 4 to 6 bowlers. Be it an IPL team, Indian team or any international or domestic team, we will have to be extremely careful about injury management as our boys have been out of action for a while."

The coronavirus outbreak -- which has claimed close to 6,000 lives in the country -- has seen the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League being suspended indefinitely.

The government has already started the process of relaxing the lockdown guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. IANS has reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now looking at a August-September window to host camps for the cricketers with an eye to get them back in the zone.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Irfan Pathan is quite an active celebrity on social media with various posts. Irfan recently shared a fun video on Instagram along with his father, where he is seen making funny faces as his dad just stares into the camera with poker face. Irfan Pathan captioned the fun video saying, "Khansaab isn’t impressed at all... #khansaab #father #laughter #fun."

Irfan Pathan's brother Yusuf Pathan commented on the video saying, "Muskuraahat sunnat e rasool hai aur sadqaae jaariyah hai. Aap ki sirf ek muskuraahat se kisi ki zindagi ban sakti hai aur kisi ki jaan bhi bach sakti hai aur iss mushkil daur Me isski sakht zaroorat hai." (Just with a smile, you can change someone's life and save someone's life and in these tough times, this is most important)

