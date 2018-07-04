Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar all set to rap for a Malayalam song in Karwaan

Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey

Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming next titled Karwaan will see stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar rapping for a Malayalam song. Since the film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kochi and its neighbouring cities, a Malayalam number will be rapped by the lead actors.

Also featuring a smattering of English and Hindi, the song is written and composed by Slow Cheeta aka Chaitanya Sharma, who has also rapped for it. While talking about the song, Chaitanya says, "Akarsh approached me for a fun rap song called ‘Dhai Kilo Bakwaas,’ it’s a play on the phrase Dhai Kilo Ka Haath and talks about people who chicken out of fights".

The song was filmed on the leads at a timber mill in Kochi. "We rounded up all the locals we could find in the crew and put them in a recording studio to get them to mouth Malayali slangs. So, we have Malayalam, a Hindi chorus, and rap bits in English, followed by Hindi rap, and back to Malayalam," Chaitanya added.

Karwaan revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with 'Ishka films', Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.

