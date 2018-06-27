Karwaan trailer: Irrfan Khan's punch lines outshine in Dulquer Salmaan-Mithila Palkar starrer

The trailer of Irrfan Khan's film, Karwaan has finally released. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. However, it is Irrfan's one-liners that is the icing to this cake

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in a still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The trailer of Irrfan Khan's film Karwaan, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar is finally released. The Ronnie Screwvala venture takes you on a hilarious ride. It's Irrfan's funny one-liners that makes it for a joyful journey.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan follows Dulquer's character Avinash who is forced to take a trip from Bangalore to Kochi. His friend, Shaukat, played by Irrfan Khan, accompanies him. While Avinash is reserved, Shaukat is a tad old school with a funny take on life. En route they pick up Mithila, a spunky teenager, and the road trip becomes even more enlightening.

Watch the trailer here:

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life, who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala, which will surely be a visual delight to all the masses. Starring Irrfan Khan, Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of internet sensation Mithila Palkar and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Emotional Tweet Wishing Karwaan Co-Stars Is Heart-Warming

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates