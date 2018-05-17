Irrfan Khan's emotional tweet wishing Karwaan co-stars is heart-warming

Irrfan Khan is currently undergoing neuroendocrine tumour treatment, and amidst it, he wished his film, Karwaan's co-stars, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Parkar



On Wednesday, Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing the treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, made a brief appearance on Twitter. Amidst health issues, the versatile actor returned to Twitter almost after two months. His tweet was about his upcoming film, Karwaan – starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Parkar. The stalwart wished his first-time co-actors and wrote an emotional post wishing them and also hinting about his struggle.

Irrfan Khan wrote, "Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to Dulquer Salman, Mithila Palkar for joining the Karwaan. 'Two karwaans' .... Mine and the movie (sic)."

To which the south heartthrob, Dulquer Salmaan replied, "Thank you so much sir ! Couldn't have asked for a better beginning than with you ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always!"

Not just Dulquer, but several other celebrities were happy to see the actor back on Twitter, and wished for his speedy recovery. Rapper and singer Baadshah also replied to Irrfan's tweet and wrote, "So happy to see you back sir! Wishing you a speedyyyy recovery :)"

The National-award winning actor's last tweet was on March 16, where, he revealed about him being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. "The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within has brought me hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes," read the Piku actor's tweet.

Prior to this, on March 5, he admitted that he's being suffering from a "rare disease". The actor had written,"Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease."

Irrfan Khan's last release was Blackmail, and has several films in the pipeline. His Hollywood film, Puzzle, Karwaan is up for release. However, a Vishal Bhardwaj film with Deepika Padukone is on halt, as the filmmaker is waiting for Irrfan to recuperate from his ailing health.

