Irrfan Khan is back in Mumbai

Irrfan Khan has returned to Mumbai after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. The actor is said to be seeking further care at an Andheri hospital. Buzz is that the actor is in talks for the sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Hindi Medium.

A source close to the actor confirmed that the globally renowned star is back, but dismissed all other claims. "Irrfan is back in Mumbai. But people are publishing all sorts of stories without any confirmation. They are not true," the source said.

"I will get an update on his health and when will he be resuming work when I meet the actor soon," the source added. Back in March last year, Irrfan had revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare tumour. Soon after, he went to London for treatment.

The source also said that "Hindi Medium 2" will happen, "but not sure when the shooting will start".

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the 2017 hit film "Hindi Medium" revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she becomes accepted by the elite in society. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.

Dinesh Vijan's production "Hindi Medium 2" will flash-forward by a decade and will narrate the story of Irrfan's character Raj. When IANS asked about the status of the sequel, Vijan said: "I will make an official announcement about the film in a fortnight."

The actor had revealed in March 2018 that he was suffering from a rare form of cancer. He was in town during Diwali but had made a quiet entry and exit.

