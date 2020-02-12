Irrfan Khan is finally back with Angrezi Medium, a film that promises to be high on entertainment and emotions

In 2017, the always-reliable Irrfan Khan gave us a charming story about greed and education in the form of Hindi Medium. It was a delightful take on how education is more about commerce than care in today's greedy times. And given how families connect with such relatable and rousing stories, it was a smash-hit at the box-office.

And now, the makers have unveiled the first poster of the sequel, Angrezi Medium, a film that has been in the making for quite some time. Due to Khan's health issues and illness, the film was under production for long. Now, all is well and Khan is back with a bang.

Taking to its Instagram account, Maddock Films unveiled two things- The first look and a video where Khan's voiceover tells us why you should always make lemonade when life gives you lemons, the choice to always stay positive, and the need to take care and love each other. As the video plays out, we see multiple montages of scenes from the film, also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Take a look at both of them:

The trailer is all set to drop tomorrow, and it seems we have made another heartwarming film about parenting. It's all set to release on March 20.

