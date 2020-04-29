Irrfan Khan passes away; Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, Raveena Tandon express their sorrow

Irrfan Khan, who was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine tumour for the last two months, passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. The talented actor was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for a colon infection, and on Wednesday he breathed his last. Bollywood celebrities shared condolences on social media, mourning the untimely death of the actor.

Here's a series of tweets by the celebrities.

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon..Still cant believe this news..Our most favourite actor passed away.. May your soul Rest In Peace ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/nu8AIDeHX5 — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) April 29, 2020

A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. âÂÂÂÂ¦@irrfankâÂÂÂÂ© We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about @irrfank

Was going to meet him after the lockdown.

A great artist like him will surely be missed.

My condolences and prayers for his family. May he rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 29, 2020

Really heart broken....ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. Still can’t believe this sad news...may Allah give you the best place in heaven..you will be an inspiration, always. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

RIP #IrrfanKhan — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) April 29, 2020

Deepshikha Deshmukh who produced Irrfan Khan's Madaari shared," The industry has lost not just one of its finest actors but an incredible human being. Irrfan Sir was truly an intellectual and his love for cinema and storytelling was infectious. His sense of humour was unique and it was magical to watch him in front of the cameras. Rest in peace Irrfan Sir. We will miss you terribly."

It's not just Bollywood, but Irrfan Khan also took over the West with his talent and impeccable acting. In his almost three-decade career, the actor established himself as one of the most dependable performers in the Indian film industry as well as in Hollywood.

He made his big-screen debut with the Academy Award-nominated 1988 film Salaam Bombay and went on to give stellar performances in films such as Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku and Hindi Medium. His international projects include Slumdog Millionaire, The Namesake, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Life of Pi.

You'll be truly missed, Irrfan!

