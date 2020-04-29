Search

Irrfan Khan passes away; Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, Raveena Tandon express their sorrow

Updated: Apr 29, 2020, 13:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Bollywood fraternity expressed their huge loss on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, and many other actors extended their condolences to the family.

Homi Adajania and Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan, who was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine tumour for the last two months, passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. The talented actor was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for a colon infection, and on Wednesday he breathed his last. Bollywood celebrities shared condolences on social media, mourning the untimely death of the actor.

Here's a series of tweets by the celebrities.

Deepshikha Deshmukh who produced Irrfan Khan's Madaari shared," The industry has lost not just one of its finest actors but an incredible human being. Irrfan Sir was truly an intellectual and his love for cinema and storytelling was infectious. His sense of humour was unique and it was magical to watch him in front of the cameras. Rest in peace Irrfan Sir. We will miss you terribly."

It's not just Bollywood, but Irrfan Khan also took over the West with his talent and impeccable acting. In his almost three-decade career, the actor established himself as one of the most dependable performers in the Indian film industry as well as in Hollywood.

He made his big-screen debut with the Academy Award-nominated 1988 film Salaam Bombay and went on to give stellar performances in films such as Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku and Hindi Medium. His international projects include Slumdog Millionaire, The Namesake, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Life of Pi.

You'll be truly missed, Irrfan!

