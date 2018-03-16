Irrfan Khan diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, leaves India for treatment

Irrfan Khan on Friday took to Twitter to reveal that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour



On March 5, Irrfan Khan had issued a statement that he was suffering from "a rare disease" and would share details when there was a conclusive diagnosis. On Friday, Irrfan Khan took to his social media account to reveal that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and is out of the country for treatment.

The actor, 51, said it has been difficult dealing with the disease but people around him have given him hope and support to fight it. "The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuro Endocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," Irrfan said in a statement. "The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes," he added. The Piku actor also addressed the rumours surrounding his illness, saying neuro is not always about brain but thanked those who did not speculate about his health.

In his almost three-decade career, the actor has established himself as one of the most dependable performers in the Indian film industry as well as in Hollywood. He made his big screen debut with the Academy Award-nominated 1988 film Salaam Bombay and went on to give stellar performances in films such as Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku and Hindi Medium. Over the years, Irrfan cemented his position in international cinema with projects such as Slumdog Millionaire, The Namesake, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Life of Pi. Director Vishal Bhardwaj, who was scheduled to begin the shoot of his next, starring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, postponed the filming of the project citing health concerns of his lead actors. Irrfan's last released film was Tanuja Chandra's Qarib Qarib Singlle. His upcoming films include Blackmail and Karwaan, a sequel to Hindi Medium.

