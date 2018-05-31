Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan to now release on 3 August

Along with Irrfan Khan, Karwaan will mark Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar



Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan will now release on August 3, a week before its scheduled date. The release date of the Ronnie Screwvala venture has been advanced to "enjoy a clear two-week solo run at the box office", read a statement from the makers, who believe that as per distributor's point of view, it is a lucrative release window.

The flim also marks the Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. Mithila is known for her web series, Girl In The City and Little Things while Dulquer is already an established name in the Malayalam film industry, best known for his performance in films like OK Kanmani and Charlie.

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. The film has been shot in the locales of Kerala.

Irrfan Khan, film's pivotal character, is currently outside the country for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumour.

Produced by Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana. Earlier, Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was to release on August 3 too, but its makers shifted it to March 1, 2019.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Emotional Tweet Wishing Karwaan Co-Stars Is Heart-Warming

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS