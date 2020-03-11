Irrfan Khan to take a sabbatical after Angrezi Medium to focus on his health?

India rejoiced when news of Irrfan Khan's comeback, Angrezi Medium, was announced. The actor has an astounding fan following not only in India, but also abroad. He was out of the limelight for a while due to the fact that he was undergoing treatment in the UK for neuroendocrine tumour, but later returned to the country and started shooting for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

Now, however, reports suggest that Irrfan Khan will be taking a long sabbatical to focus on his health. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "It shall remain so for at least another year or so. The medical procedure has made Irrfan very weak. His energy level was exhausted during the making of Angrezi Medium. So yes he won't be taking up any more acting assignments for some time now."

While its unfortunate for those who want to watch Irrfan in more movies this year, it's certainly a good idea for the actor to take care of himself and not neglect his health.

Speaking about Angrezi Medium, the film is the sequel to Irrfan Khan's hugely popular film Hindi Medium, which did excellent business at the box office. Angrezi Medium follows the sweet story of a father and a daughter and how the father does everything in his power to fulfil his daughter's dreams.

Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kiku Sharda. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is all set to release on March 13, 2020.

