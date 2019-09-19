Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and Janhvi Kapoor's RoohiAfza release dates out

Irrfan Khan's much-awaited film Angrezi Medium will hit the theatres on March 20 next year. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Producer Dinesh Vijan announced the release date of the movie on Thursday. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium.

It has been a while since we saw Khan on the big screen; he starred in Blackmail and Karwaan in 2018, and ever since then, fans and critics have been missing his presence on the silver screen. This film should be a worthy comeback. Homi Adajania, who's directing the sequel, even shared a behind-the-scenes still with the leading man two months ago. In case you missed it, here it is:

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Vijan also revealed the release date of another production RoohiAfza, starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma. The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, will come to the cinema halls on April 17, 2020. The project marks Vijan and Rao's second collaboration post-Stree. The film is yet another horror-comedy that Bollywood is offering its viewers, and it will be a tall order to live up to the hysteria Stree created. Let's see how much horror and humor the film boasts of.

