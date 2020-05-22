Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares rare pictures of actor spending time with school kids at their farmhouse

Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday due to a colon infection. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan.

Soon after news of Irrfan's death broke the internet, social media was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities expressing their grief. Son Babil Khan is also remembering the loss of his father by sharing throwback pictures on his Instagram account. Babil recently shared a beautiful picture of Irrfan spending quality time with school kids and principal at his farmhouse.

Dressed in a white shirt, sunglasses and a beige hat, the late actor can be seen interacting with small kids who paid a visit to see him. Babil captioned the photos stating, "I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet. [sic]" Take a look:

On Mother's Day, Babil Khan had shared an unseen family photo of him with mother and Irrfan. He captioned the image: Long live the queen. Extended Mother's Day. [sic]"

Before this, Babil had posted a video of the late actor indulging in pani puri after a shoot. "When you're on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri," Babil captioned the video.

Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with a small role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988 was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others. His last film Angrezi Medium released in March this year.

